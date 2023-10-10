Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after buying an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. 2,882,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,324. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

