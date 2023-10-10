Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 541 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 3,215,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,127,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

