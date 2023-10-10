Parthenon LLC Buys 100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Parthenon LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after buying an additional 812,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 679,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $115.75. 291,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,783. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -678.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

