Parthenon LLC Buys New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. 440,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,798. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

