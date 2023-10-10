Parthenon LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parthenon LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.58. 1,577,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.15.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

