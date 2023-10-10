Parthenon LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parthenon LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.58. 1,577,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
