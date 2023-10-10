Parthenon LLC Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.