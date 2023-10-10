Parthenon LLC Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

