Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s Largest Position

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the quarter. Pathward Financial makes up about 12.0% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 1.22% of Pathward Financial worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,065. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pathward Financial

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.