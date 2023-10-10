Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 476 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

IJR traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 622,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,995. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

