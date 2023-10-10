Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

