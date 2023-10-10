Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 14050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

