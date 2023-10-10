Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 6.1%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $722.04 million, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

