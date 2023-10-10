Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PM traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. 3,418,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

