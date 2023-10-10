Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $526.63 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.66. The firm has a market cap of $487.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

