Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Up to $23.19

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $23.82. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 5,936 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
