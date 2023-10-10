Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,872 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $35,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 65.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,857 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 216,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

