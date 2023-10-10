Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $48,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $32,740,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 366,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.0 %

RCL traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. 802,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.