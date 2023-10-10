Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.20 Million Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,136 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 3.14% of nLIGHT worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Trading Up 2.3 %

LASR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 18,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,981. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.37 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 4th.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

