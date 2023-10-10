Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.92 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Itron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 104,199 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Itron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 922,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,007. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.