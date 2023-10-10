Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $27.34 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $27,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. 422,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,353. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,540 shares of company stock worth $398,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

