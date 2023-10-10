Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 474,874 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 709.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474,874 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $61,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.52. 447,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,200. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

