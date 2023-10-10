Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,690 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Seagen worth $30,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.44. 474,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.92. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Seagen last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

