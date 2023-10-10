Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,739 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $68,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $14.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.34. 221,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $658.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

