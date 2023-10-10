Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 8,762 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of AeroVironment worth $24,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $15,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 377.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $8,371,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.24. 56,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,975. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

