Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.28% of CAE worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth about $58,679,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,596,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,665 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,540,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 83,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,087. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $785.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.40 million. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

