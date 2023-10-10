Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,812,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 43,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 11,852,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,047,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

