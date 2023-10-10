Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,979,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,442 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 256,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,059,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 984.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 1,495,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
