ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. 19,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 654,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. Equities research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProFrac by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 8.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProFrac by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.