PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,644,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 870,177 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $21.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.