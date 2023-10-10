Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. 742,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

