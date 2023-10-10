R.P. Boggs & Co. Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 5.0% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies
In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Featured Articles
