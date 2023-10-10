R.P. Boggs & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 7.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.49. 4,621,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average of $180.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

