R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $5.51 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for approximately 4.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Exponent worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.18. 66,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

