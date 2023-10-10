R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises approximately 4.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.09% of FirstService worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

FirstService Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $146.40. 30,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,104. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.26.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.