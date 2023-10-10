R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 5.6% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.15% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. 98,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

