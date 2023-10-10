R.P. Boggs & Co. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.82. 1,331,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,300. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

