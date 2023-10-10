R.P. Boggs & Co. Makes New $6.42 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000. Xylem comprises approximately 5.1% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. 890,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,495. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

