R.P. Boggs & Co. Purchases New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 4.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,199,000 after buying an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,475. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.