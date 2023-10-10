R.P. Boggs & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cadre accounts for approximately 4.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.72% of Cadre worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,436.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,436.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $174,888.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,410.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,611 shares of company stock worth $961,461 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 69,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDRE shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

