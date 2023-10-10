R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 305 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

R.P. Boggs & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 5.0% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.64. 479,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

