RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Shares Down 3%

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 64,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 356,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYZB shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.
