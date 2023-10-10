RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Shares Down 3%

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 64,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 356,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYZB shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RayzeBio news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

