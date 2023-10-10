RB Global (TSE:RBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.03

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$91.03 and last traded at C$90.83, with a volume of 85158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

RB Global Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.32.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.22). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.0725034 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,600.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

