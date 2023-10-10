Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $111.00.

10/3/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $114.00.

8/17/2023 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. 2,449,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Capital One Financial Co alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.