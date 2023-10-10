Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is R.P. Boggs & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 9.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $833.62. The company had a trading volume of 115,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,622. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $816.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

