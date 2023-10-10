Relaxing Retirement Coach Acquires 26,623 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 87,351 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 46,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,916. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

