Relaxing Retirement Coach Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,389. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

