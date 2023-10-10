Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $24.58 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 1.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after buying an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,274,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,755,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 121,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,305. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

