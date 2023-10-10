Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $481,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

VEA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998,761. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

