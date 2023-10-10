Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $6.35 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,770. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

