Relaxing Retirement Coach Invests $206,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.28. 104,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

